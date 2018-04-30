Foster + Partners has created a video that describes a vision for the future of high-speed transportation. DP World Cargospeed, a collaboration of cargo giant DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One aims to create an infrastructural network that forms a fundamental part of a new ecosystem, in which urban centers, rural landscapes, people and nature are all interconnected. This is a unique project with far-reaching global implications that could have its first step based in Dubai.



Across the globe, societies are moving towards an ‘on-demand’ lifestyle where goods and services are expected to move rapidly. Building on cargo’s historic role as the catalyst for transport revolutions, hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that moves freight quickly, safely, on-demand and connects seamlessly with existing modes of transportation. Utilizing the network capacity for freight, goods are directly transferred to autonomous vehicles and move quickly and efficiently to the heart of the city. Future ports will integrate hyperloop technology for synchronised, seamless, intelligent movement of cargo.



Safe and clean, with no direct carbon emissions, hyperloop supports sustainable operations powered by renewable energy. Cargo is loaded into the Hyperloop pod which accelerates gradually by means of electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. It is fully autonomous and enclosed, eliminating pilot error and weather hazards. On demand and direct, hyperloop will deliver exceptional service for high-priority, on-demand goods at the cost of trucking and the speed of flight.