Foster + Partners has created a video that describes a vision for the future of high-speed transportation. DP World Cargospeed, a collaboration of cargo giant DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One aims to create an infrastructural network that forms a fundamental part of a new ecosystem, in which urban centers, rural landscapes, people and nature are all interconnected. This is a unique project with far-reaching global implications that could have its first step based in Dubai.

Across the globe, societies are moving towards an ‘on-demand’ lifestyle where goods and services are expected to move rapidly. Building on cargo’s historic role as the catalyst for transport revolutions, hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that moves freight quickly, safely, on-demand and connects seamlessly with existing modes of transportation. Utilizing the network capacity for freight, goods are directly transferred to autonomous vehicles and move quickly and efficiently to the heart of the city. Future ports will integrate hyperloop technology for synchronised, seamless, intelligent movement of cargo.

Safe and clean, with no direct carbon emissions, hyperloop supports sustainable operations powered by renewable energy. Cargo is loaded into the Hyperloop pod which accelerates gradually by means of electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. It is fully autonomous and enclosed, eliminating pilot error and weather hazards. On demand and direct, hyperloop will deliver exceptional service for high-priority, on-demand goods at the cost of trucking and the speed of flight.

DP World Cargospeed Hyperloop

DP World Cargospeed Hyperloop

We are pleased to be part of the team of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One to pioneer this concept of a green and renewable system of transport. The movement of people and goods is part of the vital infrastructure that binds all our cities together – and cities are the future of our society. As Hyperloop looks to reinvent urban transport and logistics, the city of the future is closer than we think. It is important we develop an integrated sustainable vision of infrastructure that will enable us to evolve and adapt our existing cities, and design new ones that will be in harmony with nature and our precious planet.
Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman
We believe Hyperloop is a technology that will transform our planet for the better with an integrated transport system that blends with our cities and landscapes - benefitting communities throughout. A multi-use lightweight green renewable spine, the integrated system reflects the global shift towards more dispersed infrastructure, where goods and services will be on-demand, adapting flexibly to the changing requirements of people. We look forward to working the DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One to develop this shared vision for the future.
Stefan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners
